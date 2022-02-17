OSCODA – The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team is set to host a virtual community meeting regarding the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB)/Oscoda area per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) environmental investigation.
The webinar has been scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) representatives will provide presentations and updates on the status of the Remedial Investigation and two Interim Remedial Actions at WAFB, as well as quarterly sampling at the Oscoda area sites. They will also be sharing updates on health concerns and residential well sampling.
Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentations.
To join the online meeting, register at https://bit.ly/3q4Dp7u. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail, with information on attending the webinar. However, pre-registration and providing a name is not required, and anyone interested in participating can go to this same link at the start of the event, at 6 p.m.
Attendees may also call in if they wish to join by phone. Dial 636-651-3142, and the enter conference code 374288#.
According to EGLE, the webinar will be recorded and posted, along with the meeting materials, within a few days after the event. The meeting can be viewed at Michigan.gov/Wurtsmith.
For questions about the WAFB investigation, contact EGLE representative and WAFB project manager Beth Place at PlaceB1@Michigan.gov or 517-899-7524. Questions about the Oscoda area investigations can be directed to Amanda Armbruster of EGLE, at either ArmbrusterA@Michigan.gov or 989-450-6377. For inquiries related to PFAS and health, contact MDHHS Toxicologist Puneet Vij through e-mail at VijP@Michigan.gov, or by phone at either 517-582-4104 or 800-648-6942.