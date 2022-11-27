EAST TAWAS – Newman Street in downtown East Tawas will be flooded with holiday cheer this Saturday, Dec. 3, during the 47th annual Tree Lighting Celebration and Parade.
Sponsored by the East Tawas Business Association, all are invited to join in on the festivities that will get underway at 6 p.m.
In addition to illuminating the decorated tree which is situated at the corner of Newman and Westover streets, the event will feature a parade, cookies, hot chocolate, music and visits with Santa Claus.
As for the procession, Diane Brewer of the Brew Krew in East Tawas said that organizers have asked interested participants to contact them, just so they have a head count. However, she points out that anyone who hasn’t done so but still wants to walk in the parade, is also welcome to arrive and simply line up with the others who will be taking part.
For more information about the 2022 Tree Lighting Celebration and Parade, contact Jessie Sorenson at 989-362-2001 or Brew Krew staff at 989-362-8730.