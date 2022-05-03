LANSING – A quiet spot in your backyard, a thicket or a patch of tall grass – these all are places where fawns have been found. If you do come across a fawn this spring, don’t touch it. According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there’s a very good chance it is right where it’s supposed to be.
A mother deer will hide her fawn to help protect it from predators, often leaving it unattended to avoid drawing attention to the hiding place. Young fawns have excellent camouflage and lay very still, making it harder for predators to find them.
“You may think these fawns have been abandoned, but that rarely is the case. The mother will return periodically to nurse her fawn when she feels it is safe,” said Hannah Schauer, DNR wildlife communications coordinator. “Your best move is to quietly enjoy the fawn from a distance, because leaving baby animals in the wild ensures their greatest chance for survival.”
It’s a frequent DNR message that bears repeating: only licensed wildlife rehabilitators may possess abandoned or injured wildlife. Unless a person is licensed, it is illegal to possess a live wild animal, including deer, in Michigan.
Just as everyone is welcome to enjoy the wonders of Michigan’s natural world, we all share the responsibility of keeping wildlife wild. Get more tips and information on what to do if you find a baby animal at Michigan.gov/Wildlife.