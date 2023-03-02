OSCODA – AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 2nd St. (between 4th Ave. and Whittemore St.), Tawas City.
Guest speaker will be Amber Hubbard, Coastal Stewardship coordinator from Huron Pines, a non-profit conservation organization in northern Michigan.
Huron Pines takes a holistic approach to improving the health of our high quality Great Lakes ecosystem, land, water and people.
The public is invited. For further information call 989-387-5980.