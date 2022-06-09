EAST TAWAS – The smiles were everywhere. And they were contagious.
And why not? After all, with a total of 251 classic, vintage and restored vehicles filling downtown East Tawas on Saturday, June 4 it was hard not to sport a teeth-baring grin.
Back to the Bricks brought its 2022 “Discovery” Promo Tour to East Tawas for an overnight stop on its six-day tour. According to the group’s website, the June 3-8 Promo Tour is designed to do two things: promote all Back to the Bricks events, especially the August “Main Event” car show held in downtown Flint; and showcase each participating city’s unique features and foster economic development.
Car enthusiasts packed downtown as the vehicles were on display from 3 to 7 p.m. June 4 in downtown East Tawas. Musical entertainment was provided by the local band FLiPSiDE.
This year marked its first over-nighter for the group in East Tawas. Drivers with the 2022 Promo Tour left Kettering University’s historic Atwood Stadium in Flint on June 3 and had overnight stops in Alma, East Tawas, Petoskey, and two nights in Sault Ste. Marie. In between, the tour hit the backroads of Michigan for fun “pit-stops” along the way.
The group recently made stops in East Tawas in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Asked why Back to the Bricks has made repeated recent stops in East Tawas, Amber Taylor, Back to the Bricks executive director commented “how warm and welcoming this town is.”
She said the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has “fantastic people to work with. We couldn’t do this without them. They were instrumental.”
TACC Executive Director Samanatha Duvall said the chamber is “really happy” with the turnout and community support for the event.
“It’s a beautiful day,” she added. “We couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Back to the Bricks members Tim and Linda Jackson, owners of a purple 1934 Ford Coupe, have visited East Tawas “many times” as they also have relatives who live in the area. They have been Back to the Bricks members for about six years.
As for the purple coupe, the couple said they didn’t care all that much for the green color of the car when they first purchased it.
Tim said his wife had painted her fingernails purple that day and their son suggested they should paint it that color.
“So we did,” said Tim.
The main event” is 18th annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise Aug. 15-20, which attracts more than 500,000 car show enthusiasts annually to Genesee County.
The five-day extravaganza begins with a family-oriented party at a nostalgic Drive-In theatre and continues during the week with “Rolling Cruises.” On Friday, Aug. 19 there is a car show, concert, and dance party with a Motown theme and thousands stroll the brick streets on Saturday, Aug. 20 to admire vehicles of every age and description.