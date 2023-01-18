AuSABLE Twp. – AuSable Township residents will be paying higher fees for township services in 2023. The AuSable Township Board of Trustees adopted Resolution 2023-01 that increases in fees at its regular Jan. 17 board meeting. The motion to approve the resolution by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, with support from Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, passed unanimously.
“All of the charges will get us up to date with other municipalities, and the true cost of services,” according to Eric Strayer’s superintendent report.
The following fee increases will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023:
• Grass mowing violations increase from $186 to $200, for a minimum one hour charge
• Quarterly grass mowing violations will increase from $46.50 to $50
• Land division or combination, was a free service, now the fee will be $150.
• Backhoe machine (minimum one hour charge) was $150, increased to $200
• Backhoe quarter hour after initial hour increased from $25 to $50
• Hydrant meter refundable deposit was $750 increased to $800.
• Water turn off was $12.50 increased to $20.
• Water turn on was $12.50 increased to $20.
• Residential Zoning Permit was $20, increased to $25.
• Sign permit was $20, increased to $25.
• Home Occupation Zoning Compliance Permit was $20, increased to $25.
• Business Zoning Compliance Permit was $20, increased to $25.
• Commercial Zoning Permit Application was $20, increased to $25.
• Temporary Land Use Approval Application was $20, increased to $25.
All other fees remain the same.