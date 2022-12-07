OSCODA—Kalitta Air Maintenance, in partnership with Michigan Works! Region 7B, held its first apprenticeship graduation celebration at the Kalitta Air Apprenticeship Building on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Fifty-six graduates of the program were recognized. Forty-eight had graduated previously and an additional eight graduated on Nov. 29. According to Clara Sherman, apprenticeship success coordinator at Michigan Works!, the graduation celebrations of former graduates were delayed due to the COVID pandemic.
Angel Melendez, program manager for the apprenticeship program at Kalitta Air Maintenance, said the apprenticeship program has been thoroughly successful and has definitely helped with workforce development. With the new hangar being built and more planes joining the fleet, Melendez said there is an ongoing need for aircraft maintenance employees.
Prior to offering the internship program, Kalitta was experiencing high turnover with people coming to work for a short time and then leaving, according to Melendez. By hiring and training local people, the program has attained 90% success.
Shana Forbes, is one of those local people who completed the internship program and is working towards obtaining her license. Forbes described herself as “Oscoda born and raised.” She heard about the internship program through one of her friends.
As a child Forbes was always interested in mechanical things and as she got older, she wanted to do game design. She worked for Amazon before pursuing the internship in her late 20s.
Forbes appreciated the hands-on training she received at Kalitta. She said all of the instructors were very nice, very knowledgeable and took their time explaining things.
“I say go for it. It’s a good career if you’re interested in mechanical things. There are so many opportunities,” Forbes said enthusiastically.
Chris Carrigan moved from Texas to start the apprenticeship program at the age of 59. He had previously worked as a cable technician and was getting tired of working outside. Carrigan’s son, who works for Kalitta, told him about the apprenticeship program. Now in his early 60s, Carrigan has no plans to retire anytime soon and says he is here to stay.
“I’m planning to work as long as I can work. It keeps me young. I like the people I work with,” Carrigan said. He described the program as “wonderful”.
“I learned a lot and I have a lot more to learn,” Carrigan added. He also talked about the really good instructors.
Mark Berdan, executive director of Michigan Works! Region 7B in East Tawas, welcomed attendees that included the graduates, representatives from Kalitta and Michigan Works! staff to the celebration. Graduates received their Certificates of Completion from the U.S. Department of Labor. They also received some gifts that included a carrying bag, and Yeti coffee mug.
Each graduate had an opportunity to pose with Berdan, Clara Sherman, Business Solutions Professional with Michigan Works!; Melendez and Kalitta Apprenticeship Program Supervisor Erik Heller.
“The beauty of the program is that we train them.” Melendez said. He added that individuals who have an interest in aviation, like working on mechanical things, like fabricating or like working on electrical things, are all great candidates for the program.
Melendez proudly gave tours of the Apprenticeship Building. The building was completely renovated and opened in early 2022 after having sat empty since 1992. It boasts a number of classrooms, labs, computer rooms, simulators, a tool room, offices and a breakroom.
Although newly renovated, the building has maintained some of its history. A mural of an airplane in the breakroom was restored. The emblem of the bomber squadron that was formerly housed in the building, adorns a wall in one of the rooms.
Formal aviation education can cost from $35,000 to $40,000, which can be out of reach. Kalitta’s paid apprenticeship programs offers an alternative to people who have a desire to work in the aviation field. The partnership with Michigan Works! provides funding to Kalitta for the apprentices.
Apprentices start at $16 and earn $1 per hour step increases every six months as they complete different modules of the training program. Apprentices receive the same benefits as all Kalitta Air employees. Melendez described the benefits that include medical, dental, vision, vacation, and a 401k, as “awesome”.
Apprentices are exposed to all aspects of hangar/line maintenance and jet engine maintenance operations. The 5,000-hour apprenticeship program, that includes classroom instruction and hands-on experience with aircraft and electrical systems, was created by Melendez and can be completed in 30 months.
According to Kalitta’s website:
“The key to this program is the transfer of knowledge from the experienced A&P technician to the apprentice through technical instruction in a classroom environment and through practical experience. Interested individuals can apply for an aviation apprenticeship that will ultimately lead to the opportunity of becoming a fully licensed Airframe and Power Plant technician.”
According to Melendez, fully licensed aircraft technicians are in demand. If employed at Kalitta Air they can expect to earn between $50,000-$52,000 to start annually.
Seventeen apprentices were accepted into Kalitta’s inaugural apprenticeship program in November 2017. The program has grown annually since. Melendez hopes to have eight apprentices start each month beginning in Jan. 2023. His goal is to double the size of the program to 200 by the end of 2023.
People interested in an apprenticeship with Kalitta Air must be a high school graduate, or have completed a GED, be at least 18 years old, there is no age limit, and successfully complete drug screens and background checks. Kalitta also requires proof of the first round of COVID vaccinations; two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Applications for the apprenticeship program are accepted through the Kalitta Air website or Michigan Works! office located at in East Tawas where workkeys tests are administered to determine qualification. Monthly interviews and onboarding dates are scheduled.
Kalitta Air’s Aircraft Maintenance Apprenticeship Program is a registered apprenticeship approved by the United States Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship. The apprenticeship program was recognized by the Department of Labor Sept. 2017.
Michigan Works! Region 7B in East Tawas offers a number of other registered apprenticeships including electrician, emergency medical technician, professional brewer, workforce development specialist, behavioral health technician and roadway technician.
Employers who collaborate with Michigan Works! to establish an apprenticeship program can receive up to $3,000 in funding per apprentice through the State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant. Additional funding of $3,500 per apprentice per year is available through the Going Pro Talent Fund. For additional information contact Clara Sherman at 989-362-6407.