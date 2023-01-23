TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area wrestling team traveled to Mio for an individual tournament on Saturday. The Braves had a great showing, as six grapplers were able to place at the event.
They had Trace Reay go undefeated to win the 132 weight class. Luke Martin had a solid second place showing in 175, Max Herrick was third in 190, Everett Hanson (150) and Matthew Tiffany (144) were both fifth in their weight classes and Quintyn Allen was sixth in 113.
On Wednesday, Tawas traveled to Montabella for a tri-meet. The Braves won both of their matches, 66-18 over host Montabella and 54-12 over Lakeview.
Tawas was at St. Charles on Tuesday and hosts a quad meet on Tuesday with Inland Lakes, Rogers City and Grayling.