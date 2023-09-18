OSCODA – Saturday was another beautiful day for the soccer players of Oscoda’s AYSO Region 957. After starting the day with team and player pictures, the fields filled with action.
The 6U action saw the Jaguars defeat the Little Zoomies, 7-2. Beckett Nathaniel had a hot foot and scored five goals. Quinn Riddle added two goals and Willow Pidgeon had two assists. Mason Dimarco put two goals in for the Zoomies. The Wildcats topped the Farmers, 8-1. Bryce Alda netted seven goals and Madison Buckbee added one. Luca Smith scored for the Farmers.
8U saw the Green Dinos down the Grizzlies, 6-4. The Dinos got three goals from blasts by Braiden Kellogg. Sadie Townsend added two and Brody Myles booted one. The Grizzlies got three tallies from Isaac Rodriguez-Alvarado. Avalyn Smith also booted a goal. The Fire Kickers got scores from four players to top the Blazers, 7-1. Bradley Vanderhoof scored three and Rett Kellstrom two for the Kickers. Tucker Alda and Audrey Neeley each shot one. Wade Lilley scored the Blazers’ goal. The Retrievers and Stingers played to a 7-7 draw. Tyler Hutchings and Kinsley Clouse scored twice for the Retrievers. Emalynn Bryne, Waylon Goslee and Mackenzie Powroznik each added one goal. The Stingers were paced by Grayson Evans who scored his first goal ever and then added two more. Marley Doherty, Atz Lee Don, Annabelle Hardy and Weston Lutz each scored once.
In 10U, the Panthers traveled to Tawas and won, 7-3 against Tawas 4. The Panthers led 5-0 at halftime. Ryan Ruby scored four times in the first half and two more in the second. Aspen Curley blasted one.
Both 12U teams visited Tawas but didn’t fare as well. The Knights fell to Tawas 3, 4-2. Spencer Jackson netted both Knight goals. The Blue Lightning squad got bested, 4-1. Mallaki Hayes got the lone tally for Oscoda.
West Branch sent two teams to Oscoda to take on the 15U Avalanche. Oscoda opened the afternoon against WB1 and got a victory, 7-3. Liam Piotrowski scored 4 times and also added an assist. Landon Lueckeman added two blasts and Harley Kenyon added one. Paxton Hindy and Trentyn Mich had one assist each. Zeke Sutton posted two assists. Sutton, Austin Kellogg and Emily Birkenbach earned the win in goal with several saves each. Oscoda next faced off with WB2 and posted seven more goals to win, 7-0. Kellogg made three saves to earn the shutout. Lueckeman scored three times, one a header, to pace the Avalanche. Piotrowski blasted two goals with Hindy and Birkenbach each added one.