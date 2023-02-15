EAST LANSING – Michigan State University (MSU) Extension will hold the 2023 MI Ag Ideas to Grow With conference virtually Feb. 27 through March 10.
This unique event was created in 2021, providing an opportunity for education encompassing many aspects of the agricultural industry and offering a full array of educational sessions for farmers, homeowners, and others interested in food production and those considering agricultural endeavors.
This two-week educational experience features a variety of tracks focused on livestock production, fruit and vegetable production, crop production, farm business management for beginners, irrigation and drainage, the environment, and community food systems. Sessions will be held using the Zoom platform. Several sessions will be eligible for RUP and CCA credits.
For more information and to register go to https://www.canr.msu.edu/miagideas/. Check out "Schedule" on the toolbar to learn more about the session offerings and schedule. Register once and you'll receive connection information for all sessions. You can attend as many or as few as you wish. Registration, while free, is required.
You can also view recordings from the 2022 sessions.