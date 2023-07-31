OSCODA – At its regular July 24 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted to approve splitting the cost of the water main needed to accommodate the Holiday Inn Express that is being built across from the Oscoda Beach Park.
According to the superintendent’s report, that was included in the board packet, the new hotel, currently under construction, requires a 4-inch domestic water service that will be metered and a 6-inch fire suppression service that will not be metered but will have a reduced pressure zone (RPZ) valve to prevent back flow.
According to Superintendent Tammy Kline, these connections will be made in a large meter pit located adjacent to the right-of-way on the north side of River Road near the entrance to the Oscoda Beach Park parking lot. This information has now been verified by the site developer and their site engineer, Kline added.
According to Kline, to provide the water capacity and pressure required for this development an 8-inch water main is required along River Road in this area. Currently there is a 4-inch water main down River Road to the fire hydrant located near the entrance to Oscoda Beach Park.
In order to accommodate the hotel, Kline reported that a new 8-inch water main needs to be designed and installed along the north right-of-way line of River Road from Lake Street to the park entrance.
The township received cost estimates of approximately $85,000 with an additional estimated $9,600 in design and construction engineering costs for a total of $94,600.
According to Kline, it was originally thought that an 8-inch main was located down Michigan Street from Lake Street to the parking lot, but that was determined to be inaccurate after an exploratory excavation was completed last fall.
Kline indicated that representatives from the Holiday Inn Express requested that the township split the cost of the water main replacement and pay 50% of the cost.
Debra Rauch addressed the issue during the first public comment asking why township taxpayers had to pay for the costs for the hotel, pointing out that her water bill has been going up. Rauch asked about how mistakes were made and accused the township of rushing through the sale of the property and development of the hotel.
“Why would we pay for half of it? Do we need it? Will any of the houses benefit?” asked Trustee Jeremy Spencer. Both Kline and Rick Freeman, township engineer, responded that they would. Freeman added that future development at Oscoda Beach Park would also benefit from the increased size of the new water main.
“So it’s not just going to benefit the hotel? How is it going to benefit the houses?” Spencer asked. Freeman said that fire suppression in the area would not be adequate with the 4-inch main.
Spencer asked why the township thought originally that there was a larger main. Freeman said there was an exploratory dig back in November. Freeman added that 6-inch mains are not put in anymore.
Discussion then turned to how the main would be paid for. Palmer asked about the $3 million grant the township was awarded from Senator Gary Peters’ office.
“So our half of this payment would be covered by a grant?” Spencer asked. Freeman answered yes. Freeman added that the township waited for a year to get information from the developer of the Holiday Inn Express about what their needs were for water and fire suppression.
During the pre-development meeting representatives from the hotel were told that there was an 8-inch main. When asked who told the developers that there was an 8-inch main, Freeman said that it was Fleis & Vandenbrink (F&V). Wusterbarth said that he wants to go after F&V for the township’s portion of the cost.
Freeman reported that the township’s records are old and added that there was conflicting information on plans. Some plans had incorrect information about the size of the water mains with some identified as 8 inch and others identified as 12 inch.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said the same problem happened on the base with the apartments. Wusterbarth said the apartment developer was told there was transient pipe when in reality there wasn’t.
Trustee Robert Tasior said that a lot has changed on the Planning Commission. He reminded the trustees that the township had received Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) designation. He talked about the approval process for site plans.
“It bothers me. Why are we asking the Holiday Inn Express to pay for anything? This was our fault. If we have a grant, (we) have the grant pay for it,” Tasior concluded.
“I guess it’s nice that they are offering to pay half,” said Spencer.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked about asking F&V for the money. Wusterbarth reiterated that he wanted to go after F&V for the costs. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked about other instances where wrong information was provided to developers and if this was setting up the township for a lawsuit.
Supervisor Bill Palmer asked for a motion. Tasior made a motion that the township would pay for replacement of the water main for an amount not to exceed $47,300.
Tasior asked where the funding will come from. Kline noted that the funds from Senator Peters are for infrastructure only. Freeman reported that the $3 million grant will cover replacement of water main in the downtown area and up River Road.
Freeman added that the same area is covered in the 2024 Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) plan that was submitted to the state. Freeman noted that the funds from the Holiday Inn Express would be a match for the grant. Freeman said that the funding coming from Senator Peters office is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Community Grant that is paid on a reimbursement basis.
Spencer supported Tasior’s motion. Tasior amended his motion to cover both the DWRF and EPA grants. Wusterbarth asked that the motion be amended to pursue cost recovery from F&V. Tasior amended his motion to include both grants and pursuing cost recovery from F&V. Spencer agreed and the motion passed unanimously.
Palmer made a motion to have the clerk, treasurer and superintendent determine how to appropriate the $47,300 Cummings supported the motion which also passed unanimously.
The board also took the following actions:
• Approved paying $5,000 for a 2016 EZ Go from Titan Golf Car Parts Inc in Linwood. The EZ Go was originally budgeted for $8,500 in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan. Spencer said he thought the tires on the EZ Go looked bald and asked that new tires be put on the vehicle. Others disagreed saying the tires looked fine. Spencer made the motion to purchase the EZ Go for $5,000, the motion received support from Sutton and passed unanimously.
• Approved paying a fifth pay request in the amount of $224,789.99 from Elmer Crane and Dozer for work on the water main project. The motion by Spencer, with support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
• Approved paying several invoices from ROWE Professional Services totaling $84,035 for work completed on the Iosco Exploration Trail, wastewater pump station improvements, and water system improvements.
• McGuire gave an update on the township’s investments. She noted that investments had gone down because she had moved funds from investments to pay for bills that needed to be paid in advance. McGuire said that she will be reinvesting $1.9 million once the water and sewer funds are closed out. She noted that the township’s investments will still be down approximately $1 million.
• Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked about the Certificates of Deposit (CDs) that are maturing. McGuire said she was able to get new CDs with a rate of 4.5% and 5%. Previously CDs were yielding a return of 1%. Supervisor Bill Palmer noted that $39,000 in interest has been generated this year due to higher interest rates.