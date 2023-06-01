OSCODA – The Northeast Academy of Dance wraps up its 24th year with Celebrate! 25 – its 25th anniversary program which will encompass many dance styles and feature all NEAD students under the direction of co-directors Giuseppe Canale and Scott Heinrich.
The Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD) will present Celebrate! 25, Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., in the Mary Anne Bartels Auditorium at Oscoda High School. Tickets for the performances are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $6 for students and are available at the door. Program duration is approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes with no intermission. This program is appropriate for all ages.
The program will also feature the academy’s senior student from last year, Mary Emma Bennett, who has been studying with the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City as well as guest artists Emily Wash of Grosse Isle, and Gabriel DeRego, who is a native of Hawaii.
First up on the program will be Spring Serenade with the beautiful music of Antonin Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings. Choreographed by Canale, this joyful work will show the audience a memorable jump in the student’s abilities. Patterns galore and many new steps for both the Ballet Int/5 class as well as pushing limits for the Ballet 2/3 students. The piece explores many of the elements of neo-classical ballet corps work as well as giving students Lief Maurer and Olivia Rowden quite challenging partner work as well as an incredibly lyrical solo from Bennett. The work is in 4 movements, each evoking a different mood that will be just dazzling to the eye.
Second up on the program is Tiny Dancers In the Street, that features the Academy’s Ballet 1 students. Choreographed by Heinrich, the students range in age from five to six years old and will be displaying the steps they’ve been working on all year. The music for the ballet is from Don Quixote by Leon Minkus. With the young ladies working on their Spanish flair, this is the group that melts audiences hearts the most and are sure to not disappoint!
The next piece is a contemporary duet choreographed by Canale for Bennett and Maurer entitled Reflection with music by Max Richter. The dancers look inwards at their lives, friendship and feelings as if seeing themselves through the other’s eyes. Again, audience members that are familiar with the students, Bennett in last spring’s Swan Lake and Maurer in last winter’s The Little Prince, will be amazed and what these two have achieved with the maturity and technique in their dancing in such a short time.
Following up will be the famous Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, performed by guest dancers Wash and DeRego. Wash, who is a former summer student of Canale, saw the advertisement for the academy’s 25th anniversary and asked if the directors of NEAD would be interested in her coming to perform in the show. Yes! – was clearly the answer! With partner DeRego, the two dancers have been studying under the direction of former New York City (NYC) Ballet principal dancer Richard Marsden. The work originally premiered with the NYC Ballet, choreographed by George Balanchine in 1960 and has been a classic ever since. An interesting aside, Tchaikovsky’s music for the work is an entire section of Swan Lake that was lost until 1953 and is never performed in any full-length version of the ballet. Both Wash and DeRego currently live in New York City and are freelance artists who perform throughout the metro area. The work will be a visual treat for anyone who loves classical partnering!
The final piece of the evening features all the students in the academy’s jazz classes and is titled The Golden Age Of Wireless, after the ground-breaking 1980s album by singer/songwriter Thomas Dolby. Choreographed by Heinrich, the work is more like five pieces in one. The Dolby titles include Wind Power/Flying North, Europa and the Pirate Twins, The Ability to Swing, I Scare Myself (a trio featuring Lynn Maurer, Raven Whitefield and Lief Maurer) and Hyperactive.
The Intermediate/Ballet 5, and Jazz students are Emma Clarke, Lily DeJohn, Emersyn Dembowske, Evlyn Gartland, Delilah Harms, Claire Luttrell, Lief Maurer, Lynn Maurer, Kairie Miller, Amelia Miszak, Olivia Rowden, Annabelle Tice, Harper Whitefield, Raven Whitefield and Olivia Willas.
The Ballet 2/3 and ballet/jazz students are Brooklynne Allen, Aubrey DeJohn, Paige Hall, Evelyn Levshunov, Danica Markey, Romy Scamazzo and Ellie Webb.
The Ballet 1 Students are Tanessa Brown, Emilia Harms, Celsey Miller, Imogen Miszak, Alli Murray and Fatima Villalobos.
For more information about the Academy and its programs, call 989-739-7955 or visit the website at www.neadancemi.org.