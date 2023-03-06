WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team made the short trip to AuGres on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The North Star League crossover game served as the regular season finale for both teams, what was a 63-58 win for W-P.
“It was a hard fought game from start to finish with us coming out on top,” W-P head coach Ryan Lomason said.
For the Wolverines, it was a big sign of growth for their young squad despite coming up short in the game.
“Hard fought game all the way until the end,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “So much progress shown from our kids. They played like a team and moved the ball to the open look. We were aggressive toward the hoop and pulled many rebounds.”
In the first quarter, W-P had Ashton Hunt bury a three and net five points while Dylan Broughton and Bransen Bellville had four points each, leading to a 18-10 lead for the Cardinals after one.
In the second, AuGres got two and-one plays by Casey Williams and Brennan Smolen drilled a three, as things were tied up at the half, 27-27.
In the third, W-P got two threes from Brady Oliver and one from Hunt, as the Cards led 47-39 entering the fourth and were able to hang on in the final minutes.
The Cards were led by Hunt who hit three treys and netted 13 points, Dylan Cockrell had 10 points, Oliver finished with nine, Logan Aiello and Broughton had eight points each, Bellville finished with five, Mark Howie and Will LaFranca had four points apiece and Aidan Massicotte added two.
For the Wolverines, Williams finished with 17 points, Bryce Verdusco put in 13 points, Smolen netted 12, Hunter Harmon finished with 10 and Levi Jones added six.
W-P (8-13 overall) played Oscoda on Monday in its Division 3 district opener at Tawas Area. The winner of that game plays today (Wednesday) against Tawas, while Alcona and Johannesburg-Lewiston play in the other semi-final. The finals are slated for Friday, with the district winner advancing to a regional semifinal game in Gaylord on Tuesday.
AuGres (1-21 overall) played a Division 4 district opening game in Mio on Monday. The winner of that game moved on to today’s semifinal game against Mio. Fairview, Hale and fourth ranked Hillman were on the other side of the bracket, with the championship set for Friday. The district winner moves on to a regional semi-final game on Tuesday in Deckerville.