HALE – The Hale baseball team hosted Charlton Heston on Thursday for a scheduled North Star League crossover doubleheader. A high-scoring first game that the Eagles lost 24-14, took up most of the evening, however, resulting in game two being called off due to darkness before it become an official contest.
“We had a good start with game one, Wyatt Irwin started out pitching but once we got to the third inning they started getting a bunch of walks and they were able to put the bat on the ball and they got a good lead on us,” head coach Jerud Kimmerer said. “There wasn’t a lot of fielding, just a lot of walks.”
Hale led game two 8-4, before darkness settled in.
On Monday, April 24 Hale hosted Alcona in a pair of NSL crossover games, dropping these 20-0 and 16-1.
“Alcona is a good team, they just have some good batting and a good team that I can’t take anything away from,” Kimmerer said. “Alcona had a good attitude and played very well. We are a young team with one senior. I’m not looking forward to seeing them in districts.”
Hale played down at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, returns home to play Hillman on Thursday, heads up to Lake Leelanau for a tournament on Saturday and hosts AuGres on Thursday, May 11.