NATIONAL CITY – The KFC Foundation has given back to Iosco County-based nonprofit Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC), granting them $10,000 to make a project on their wish list come true.
Located in National City, the TRC provides a variety of Equine Assisted Services to children, adults and U.S. Military Veterans with cognitive, physical and emotional disabilities.
Kentucky Fried Wishes is the community giving program of the KFC Foundation that invites nonprofit organizations to apply for a grant to fund a project on their wish list. This year, the KFC Foundation is funding $1,000,000 in Kentucky Fried Wishes to 100 nonprofits across the country.
“We are so grateful to the KFC Foundation for this generous Kentucky Fried Wishes grant, which will help our organization acquire needed equipment to assist our clients young and old, including our veterans,” says Barb Clare, founder and executive director of Pegasus Springs TRC.
“Due to the generosity of KFC customers who chose to Round Up their orders to the KFC Foundation, we were able to double the amount of grants awarded to community-based non-profits through Kentucky Fried Wishes this year,” stated KFC Foundation Executive Director Emma Horn. “This is our biggest award year to date and we’re proud to support these non-profits who are doing meaningful work.”
Those from Pegasus Springs say that they’re excited to acquire an Equicizer, which is a motion-activated wooden horse developed by former jockey Frankie Lovato, in Norwalk, Ohio. Used for years in the Equine Therapy industry, the Equicizer helps clients with limitations improve their range of motion, core muscle strength and tone, as well as gain confidence to ride a live horse.
Clare notes that this valued piece of equipment – and a welcome addition to the TRC “herd” – will arrive by the end of the year. And, she continued, “our Physical Therapist and instructors are eager to help our clients using ‘Sadie,’ named after my first horse who began our program in 2018.”
Also on their wish list, is a Sure Hands Lift system, to enable clients with paraplegia to mount and ride a specially-trained horse in Pegasus Springs’ indoor arena.
The KFC Foundation grant will help with half the cost of the lift system, and the organization is seeking other donors for the $8,000 remaining funds needed.
“KFC owners Mike and Abbey Russo have supported past Veterans dinners hosted at our location, and recognize Pegasus Springs TRC as a welcomed and much needed mission assisting youth, adults and veterans in the greater Northeast Michigan community,” Clare states.
“We appreciate them nominating our organization to apply for the Kentucky Fried Wishes grant,” she added of the Russos, who own the KFC/Taco Bell location in Oscoda, and the KFC/Long John Silver’s restaurant in East Tawas.
As pointed out in a press release announcing the TRC grant, Kentucky Fried Wishes is just one way the KFC Foundation supports, empowers and serves joy to KFC restaurant employees and communities. The foundation also provides programs focused on education accessibility and financial assistance for KFC restaurant employees.
Operating independently from KFC Corporation, and led by a board including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives its financial support from “Round Up” fundraising and its annual donation program. The latter is a voluntary program, where KFC franchisees contribute a portion of their restaurant sales of Secret Recipe Fries to engage in and support the foundation’s initiatives.
An independent, 501(c)3 organization, the KFC Foundation has provided more than $31 million to benefit 9,300-plus students, KFC restaurant employees and nonprofits. The foundation’s charitable programs include GED achievement, college scholarships, tuition coverage, community giving, savings matching and financial hardship assistance – all made possible by Round Up donations, purchases of KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries and other donations. For more details, visit kfcfoundation.org.
As is also noted in the press release, Pegasus Springs TRC is completing its sixth year as Northeast Michigan’s premier Equine Assisted Services provider, covering an 11-county area. Their skilled staff – including instructors, licensed social workers, special-ed teachers and a physical therapist, along with trained volunteers – offer a variety of services using the horse as a way to connect to the client’s best progress toward mental, emotional and physical health.
To contact TRC representatives, visit www.pegasusspringsmi.com or call 989-820-1787.