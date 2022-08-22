EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council held a short meeting during its routinely held meeting on Monday, Aug. 15 at city hall.
Mike Kloack of Meeder Investments stopped by showcasing the City’s diversified investments. Six funds all into diversified accounts earned the city about $94,000 so far.
The city held a special meeting on Friday surrounding the Wastewater Treatment Plant renovations through the State Revolving Fund project. The main rationale was the current cost is too high and the city plans to hold off until they can negotiate for a higher forgiveness rate on the loan.
Holy Smokes Tobacco shop has been approved to start construction. They are set to move in as a business at the former AAA insurance site along US-23.
The city also approved a peddler’s permit for the tentative women’s softball tournament. The tournament is scheduled to take place the weekend after Labor day. They will be authorized to sell T-shirts. Proceeds will go to charity.
Cody Kennedy-Brock is the new cadet for the East Tawas Police Department. He will go through a similar contract with the city as did Dakota Grise. His education is to be paid for through Michigan Works and he will be on paid salary through the city. He started work on Monday.
Finally, for announcements, Harbor Church is having an upcoming 90th anniversary celebration on their grounds. Residents are welcome to come out and celebrate, all the while witnessing a ground breaking for new construction for the church building.