OSCODA — On May 3, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 150 awards were made to many school districts for $10 million in state funding from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP). These grants are to go toward the purchase of equipment and/or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students, and staff.
Oscoda Schools were among the lucky educational institutions picked, awarded $80,336 in grant funding to promote school safety.
“We’re looking to have more secured entrances,” said Superintendent Scott Moore. “This grant will pay for seven to nine doors.”
Moore said they apply for the grant whenever it is available to see what they can get.
“Our overall goal is to produce productive members of society, so having safe schools means we can better service our community in that capacity.”
Moore expressed he was grateful to be recipients of the event.
Over $66 million in school safety funding has been awarded to schools and school districts since 2015.