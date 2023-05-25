LANSING – Want a firsthand look at where millions of fish are raised each year to stock lakes and streams across Michigan? Add a stop at a state fish hatchery to your summer travel plans.
It’s a great time to go: This year the DNR is celebrating 150 years of state fish hatcheries – a system rich with history, and one that helps stock 20 million to 25 million fish in an average year at up to a thousand sites in streams, inland lakes and the Great Lakes.
From southwest Michigan to the Upper Peninsula, there are six state fish hatcheries supporting fish populations throughout the state:
• Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery’s (Van Buren County) rearing program includes muskellunge, walleye, steelhead and Chinook salmon.
• Harrietta State Fish Hatchery (Wexford County) was put into service in 1901. It is the longest continuously operating hatchery in Michigan, rearing brown and rainbow trout and Atlantic salmon.
• Platte River State Fish Hatchery (Benzie County) rears Chinook and Atlantic salmon and 100% of the coho salmon produced by the DNR. The site also incubates and hatches walleye eggs each spring.
• Oden State Fish Hatchery (Emmet County) was fully rebuilt in 2002, making it the most recently modernized Michigan hatchery. Oden’s current rearing program includes both brood and production fish for the brown and rainbow trout stocking programs.
• Thompson State Fish Hatchery’s (Schoolcraft County) rearing program has included Chinook and Atlantic salmon, steelhead, and brown and rainbow trout in the years since the facility’s 1976 rebuild. Thompson also served as a walleye incubation and hatching station. In 2021, a new coolwater production facility was constructed at Thompson, adding muskellunge and spring fingerling walleye production to the program. Coldwater species currently reared there include Chinook salmon and steelhead.
• Marquette State Fish Hatchery (Marquette County) serves as the brood and sole production facility for all char species stocked by Michigan’s fishery managers. The Arctic grayling brood fish are also held at Marquette. The rearing program includes brook and lake trout and the hybrid splake, a cross between female lake trout and male brook trout.
To plan a visit, refer to individual hatcheries’ hours of operation and call ahead to schedule group tours: Wolf Lake (269-668-2876), Harrietta (231-389-2211), Platte River (231-325-4611), Oden (231-347-4689, ext. 12), Thompson (906-341-5587) or Marquette (906-249-1611).