TAWAS CITY – With youth, adult and business options available, there is an opportunity for everyone to be an advocate for animals in need, through the Iosco County Humane Society’s (ICHS) 2023 Membership Program.
Each person or business to join will receive a sticker decal which includes the logo of the nonprofit, to show their support. Business members will also be listed on the ICHS Facebook page, which currently has more than 12,000 followers.
The annual memberships are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, for the year of application and payment. The prices are $20 for an individual adult membership, for those age 18 and older; $10 for an individual youth membership, for participants age 17 and younger; and $50 for a business to sign up.
Along with joining a group of other like-minded people who sincerely care about animals, the participants’ membership dues help provide support, care and housing for the defenseless creatures that are taken in by the ICHS.
Membership forms are available on site at the humane society. Completed applications with payment can either be dropped back off in-person, or mailed to Iosco County Humane Society, Attn: Secretary, 3881 W. M-55, Tawas City, MI 48763.
Forms can be sent electronically, as well, by e-mailing ICHSmembers2023@gmail.com, which is where further questions about the 2023 program may also be directed. Upon requesting an application, participants can have it mailed to their home, or sent to them via e-mail to fill out.
As noted on the ICHS Facebook page, they will then receive a sticker they can proudly display to show their support of the animals. "The funds go to help with all of the many expenses it takes to keep us going day to day and are really appreciated," the information continues.
With a number of homeless, surrendered and other vulnerable animals coming through the ICHS doors, expenses mount quickly in terms of the food, vaccines, medications, spay/neuter surgeries and other services which are provided. So, the membership opportunity is just one way of lending a hand.
Donations have been vital in sustaining operations, and the fundraisers hosted by the nonprofit are another way of collecting contributions for the cause. Staff, board members and other humane society helpers are always looking for more volunteers to assist with such events, as well as other tasks.
From hands-on involvement to behind the scenes work – and far beyond just fundraisers, alone – several options are available to those wishing to help, and anyone who is interested will be able to find their niche with something that suits them.
Walking dogs, taking part in ICHS events, donating supplies, contributing funds, fostering an animal as it awaits a new home, helping with cleaning tasks, adopting a furry friend from the facility and offering up fundraising ideas, are just some examples.
There are often specific projects for which additional hands are needed, as well. For instance, work has been underway in preparation of a large outdoor dog run that will be constructed to benefit the humane society’s canine residents. Come spring, volunteers will be needed to assist in completing this job, and those facilitating the project could use the help of anybody who has experience with chain link fencing.
To learn more about the various volunteering options or other ways to aid needy animals in the area, contact staff at 989-362-3170, visit the humane society’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/iosco.society, or stop into the ICHS building at 3881 M-55 in Tawas City, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
Frequent updates are also shared to the social media site noted above, as are photos and details on adoptable animals at the ICHS, endearing stories of the pets who have gone on to find their forever homes and announcements of any events/fundraisers that may be in the works.