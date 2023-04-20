TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) passed Resolution 2023-060 appointing Hale Area Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke to the Iosco County Planning Commission at its regular April 19 meeting.
Yorke's term is effective immediately and runs through Dec. 31, 2025. The motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed unanimously. Commissioner Rob Huebel was not in attendance.
The board also passed Resolution 2023-069 recognizing Kay Sias for her community service. Sias served on the Iosco County Department of Health & Human Services Board for many years and resigned effective March 22. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
The board also took the following actions:
• Passed Resolution 2023-061 approving budget amendments to increase the runway repair budget for the Iosco County Airport by $12,226 to paint the runway. Fifty percent of the funding will come from the Michigan Department of Transportation and 50% will be paid by the county. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Approved Resolution 2023-062 approving the agreement between the Charter Township of AuSable and the county, and the City of Tawas City and the county to provide services through the Iosco County Housing Commission. The resolution will make it possible for AuSable and Tawas City residents to apply for funding for home repairs through the $500,000 MIHOPE grant received by the county. Motion by Dutcher, support from Commissioner Charles Finley, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-063 approving a request from Juli Montgomery, the Iosco County IT director, to purchase additional storage for the Powervault from NetSource One in the amount of $28,806 to be paid with American Rescue Plan funds. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2023-064 to purchase a Viper Firewall Upgrade from NetSource One in the amount of $16,248.50. The request came from Mike Eller, director of 911 and emergency services. Finley, who sits on the 911 board, said the board provided 100% support for the purchase. Motion by Finely, support from Dutcher.
• Unanimously passed Resolution 2023-065 to provide a letter of support for the Charter Township of AuSable for a grant proposal the township is submitting to Consumers Energy Foundation for constructing a boat dock with free public access on the AuSable River. The previous dock was destroyed during flooding in 2020. Motion by Loeffler, support from Dutcher.
• Passed Resolution 2023-067 adopting a policy for advertising committee vacancies. Motion by Dutcher, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-070 giving the Iosco County Parks and Recreation approval to apply for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Off-Road Vehicle Trail Improvement Program Grant. If approved the grant will pay for trail maintenance, grading and the addition of two accessible porta potties. Motion by Dutcher, support from Finley, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-071 authorizing staff salaries and commissioner per diems through April 21. Motion by Dutcher, support from Finley, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-072 accepting the Statutory Finance minutes of the meeting held on April 5 in the amount of $303,095,42. Motion by Finley, support from Dutcher, passed unanimously.