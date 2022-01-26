East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.