East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.