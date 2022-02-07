Perchville seems to bring some excitement to the Tawases. Especially with the sunny day, it was a warm spot in the middle of a cold winter.
Perchville had everything a northerner could ever need. There was chili, beer, fishing, guns, off road vehicles and hot cocoa. There was even a place to go swimming if they were brave enough.
All across downtown East Tawas, pedestrians rushed across the streets shuffling from event to event. Usually sleepy, East Tawas woke up for this yearly event.
Saturday saw the most activity; most events took place that day.
The most sensational event certainly was the polar plunge. Several hundred people formed a small crowd around a hole in the ice to watch people jump in freezing waters.
The ice was 20 inches thick this year, but the massive crowd still sunk it down, water slowly crept up out of the hole and saturated the snow, making a slush. People could hear a small rumble as the ice settled with the weight of hundreds of bodies.
The rumble gave way to the roar of a crowd as flamboyantly dressed swimmers lined up before the ice.
“Knee Deep” by Zac Brown Band played in the background. If it wasn’t for the snow, ice and Coast Guardsmen in their dry suits, it might have made for a pleasant beach vacation setting.
Kristen Mayer of Columbus Ohio stood in the crowd, while her husband, Jake Mayer stood in the line of plungers.
She and Mike Mayer of Oscoda wondered why he would elect to pay $20 to jump into freezing cold water.
“It’s about doing the most daring thing out of anybody else in the family,” she said.
“I hope it’s not the dumbest thing he did,” added Jake.
Whether or not it was the dumbest thing he did, the Mayers definitely found it to be one of the more entertaining, cheering and laughing as he jumped.
Commentary was quick and decisive. The more flamboyant the performance the louder the jeers. The bigger the splash, the bigger the “OOOOOOOOOHHHHHH!!!”
The only things missing were peanuts and popcorn.
Certainly events with the food draw in the most people, and the “Chilly” cook-off formed massive lines in front of tents popped up by Tawas area businesses.
Making a huge upset in the rankings were Huron Community Bank, who placed first this year. Of course, Route 23 Barbecue with their pulled-pork and jalapeño drew a huge line and placed second. Village Chocolatiers placed third.
Prior to Saturday’s festivities, Third Coast Cornhole hosted a cornhole tournament. This year’s champion Brian Larsen said “there’s some good teams this year, it’s gonna be a battle.”
Larsen has a signature stance he developed over the years throwing frisbees into baskets.
“It’s a mixture of some pro stances. I played disk golf before this, it’s a putt stance,” he said.
First place was Don Hucul and Brian Larsen. Second place was Chris Jude and Robert Hill. Third were Rob Fulco and Darryl Vollmers.
Third Coast Cornhole started out at Vista lanes running leagues indoors. They host different cornhole events throughout northern Michigan. They host events as fundraisers for local charities.
“Pretty much we’re here to spread cornhole around the area. It’s the nation’s fastest growing sport,” said Terry BirkenBach, Owner of Third Coast Cornhole.
BirkenBach said the game is mainly about consistency. One new innovation in the sport is “roll-bagging,” which is about rolling the bag over an opponent’s bag blocking the hole on the board. Cornhole, like any competitive game always has an ever-expanding skill-set developed by amateurs and pros alike.
Third Coast Cornhole has more events planned in the future, but nothing set in stone. Those interested in the sport can visit them on their Facebook page.
East Tawas Fire Department managed to pull in 200 people to their hospitality corner in front of Branham’s Jewelry.
There, they served hot cocoa, marshmallows and a cozy fire.
Chief Bill Deckett and Eric Abbott along with Deckett’s wife, Donna Deckett, tended the fire. There was no concern of it going anywhere though, as the wood was slightly green and they had a huge fire truck full of water.
“Firefighters build the best fires. It’s like a work of art,” said Donna.
Bill said they employed the teepee technique to build the fire. He said there are two schools of thought to making kindling.
He said there are crumplers and there are rippers. He’s in the ripper camp, while Abbott is a crumpler.
Either way, fuel is fuel and it’s going to burn as long as the kindling has enough oxygen.
EuFloria of East Tawas provided some supplies. Both the Fire and Police Department supplied the Hot Chocolate.
At the Frozen Chosen military style shooting event, many contestants lined up 100 yards away from a target at the Iosco Sportsmen’s Club.
Larry Kindell of Tawas City won this year’s event. All proceeds go towards the American Legion Honor Guard.
ORV enthusiasts went to Dewey-Durant park to watch the Perchville ATV barrel races. Many stock and modified vehicles showed up to perform a complex pattern around barrels in a small field. Some people brought small put-put 90cc rigs, while others raced their sedan-sized side-by-sides.
Branden Kauffman won the 4 wheeler races, while Cody Ortiz won the side-by-side competition. Winners received a cash prize, a gift package from Tawas Bay Marine & Cycle and a gift package from John Henry Excavating.
On Sunday, Perchville wrapped up by giving awards to those who caught the biggest fish in their category.
John Ellsworth won the perch category with a 13 3/8” perch.
Vern Long lived up to his last name, securing the pike category with a 30 and 3/4” lunker.
Justin Lacours’s 25 and 1/2” walleye got him first in that category.
Finally John Ellsworth’s 10 an 1/4” bluegill made him a double winner.
The only entry and default winner of the Youth Perch category was Jackson Kuzbiel. He won a shirt, an Ice/Tackle box and a 5 hour fishing charter from Reel Operator llc.
All winners received prizes provided by Frank’s Tawas Hardware, M-65 Bait Shop and the Tawas Bay Tourist and Convention Bureau.