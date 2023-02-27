AuGRES – The AuGres boys basketball team welcomed in Charlton Heston Academy for a late season North Star League crossover game on Friday. The Wolverines came up short against the Patriots though, 43-27.
“This game was determined by effort, we gave up some easy buckets and had trouble rebounding,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “We were successful when we attacked the basket. They went on a 15-3 run in the second which shifted the momentum.”
In the first quarter, Levi Jones hit a three pointer and also had a two, accounting for all of AuGres’ points, as they led 5-4. The Wolverines faded in the second though, trialing 19-8 at the half.
The Patriots also led 33-15 entering the fourth.
Hunter Harmon scored nine of his 11 points in the final frame, Jones finished with nine points, Casey Williams hit a fourth quarter three and tallied five points and Bryce Verdusco chipped in with two points.
AuGres (1-20 overall) wrapped up the regular season at home on Tuesday against Whittemore-Prescott. The Wolverines open up action in a Division 4 district at Mio on Monday, against Atlanta.