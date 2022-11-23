OSCODA — At their regular Nov. 14 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved hiring Helen Dix for a newly created position of Administrative Services Specialist. According to Township Superintendent Tammy Kline the position would be allocated to 50% administration, 30% Treasurer’s Office and 20% to the Clerk’s Office.
A subcommittee of Kline, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, Clerk Josh Sutton, and Trustee Steve Wusterbarth had been formed at a previous board meeting to discuss the salary and benefits for the position. At Wusterbarth’s request, the meeting was set for the following day but he did not attend the meeting.
A memo from Sutton dated Nov. 10, that was written by Wusterbarth, was included in the board packet that outlined the pay, supervision and job responsibilities for the position. The pay was at Dix’s current rate as an employee of Northern Assessing, $18.92 per hour, and with a “transfer of vacation time as allowed by law and the township’s prior decisions”.
After a lengthy discussion at the board meeting, Wusterbarth made a motion to hire Dix as a Level 3 at an hourly rate of $15.02. In addition, Dix would get three weeks annually of vacation. The motion was supported by Trustee Tim Cummings. The trustees voted six to one, with Trustee Bill Palmer voting no.
In a follow-up e-mail Palmer said he voted no because he thought the pay rate was too low and that Dix was not being given enough vacation time.
In his memo Sutton noted that the new position would eliminate the need for additional seasonal help in the Treasurer’s office.
The argument at the meeting about pay and benefits revolved around the fact that Dix had been “working for the township for 20 years,” as stated by Wusterbarth repeatedly.
Dix has been an employee with Northern Assessing for the past 20 years. Northern Assessing had a contract with the township to provide assessing services, most recently for $15,000 per month. Although she had an office at township hall, Hicks was employed and paid by Northern Assessing.
During public comment Kelly Brown asked why the position would not be posted. In a follow-up interview McGuire said that she had asked the same question and that Superintendent Tammy Kline told her that the township’s attorney had told her that the position did not need to be posted.
McGuire also questioned the need for a full-time position. She thinks that there is not enough work for a full-time position. During the meeting she brought up that the township had spent $80,000 on a phone system that directs calls so she questioned the need for a person to transfer calls. Trustee Jeremy Spencer argued that having a person answer the phones would cut down on repeated calls to attempt to reach a person.
In a follow-up e-mail Kline reported that Dix had declined the position.
The board of trustees also took the following actions:
- Approved payment of bills totaling $647,665.43.
- Approved changing the acreage on the King Corner Road Purchase Agreement with Herb Travis. The original acreage in the purchase agreement was 4.3, the new acreage is 4.46. Motion by Sutton, support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
- Provided authorization to Kline to proceed with the preparation of bid documents for the cured in pipe lining at Mission Drive. Motion by Supervisor Ann Richards, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
- Approved Resolution 2022-30, a resolution to set an alternate date for the July and December Board of Review. Motion by Cummings, support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
- Approved Resolution 2022-31 a resolution declaring surplus property and approving the sale thereof Kings Corner Rd Vacant Property, Motion by Wusterbarth, support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
- Approved placing a full-page ad on the back cover of the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce annual membership directory at a cost of $2,495. Motion by Richards, support from Spencer, passed unanimously.
- Approved payment of $2,995 for Kline to participate in training to obtain Michigan Certified Public Manager certification. Motion by Palmer, support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
- Approved payment of $2,995 for McGuire to participate in training to obtain Michigan Certified Public Manager certification. Motion by Richards, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
- Approved writing off bad debt from a utility bill because the property was sold at auction. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton, passed in a vote of six to one with Spencer voting no.
- Approved the 2023 Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) Budget. The 2023 budgeted amount for Oscoda Township is $614,700, a $62,861 increase over 2022. Motion by Palmer, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
- Approved a letter of support for the Lake Street Railway to make improvements to the railway system from Pinconning to Alpena. Motion by Spencer, support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
Spencer reported that Iosco County is purchasing an auto dialer for emergency notification. The township may be able to piggy back on the county’s system so they are delaying a decision on an auto dialer until they can find out how people can be segmented for notification in case of an emergency.