OSCODA – Spanning a 12-hour period this Saturday, Sept. 9, Oscoda Rockfest 2023 is set to feature food, drinks and multiple live performances. While attendees enjoy the full day of entertainment, they’ll also be contributing to a beloved community site, as the annual event doubles as a fundraiser for which all proceeds go to the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan (Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park).
Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the event, which is entering its fourth year, and activities have been slated until 11 p.m. that evening. Fittingly, the show is being hosted in the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, located at 4000 N. Skeel Ave.
With the exception of children age 12 and under, who can attend for free, admission is $25 per person. Tickets may be ordered online in advance, through the event website at oscodarockfest.org, or purchased at the gate the day of. They are also being sold at such local establishments as Vinnie’s Ausable Hardware, Wolverine Credit Union, the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce and Old Orchard Park.
Following the National Anthem, the first performance in the nine-band lineup at this year’s show will be put on by FLiPSiDE, which will hit the stage from noon to 12:55 p.m.
With various breaks between each set, ranging from 15-25 minutes, the other acts in store for Oscoda Rockfest 2023 – as well as their scheduled show times – are listed as follows:
Grounded, 1:10 p.m. to 2:05 p.m.; Citrus Orange, 2:20 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.; William Patrick & The Smoke, 3:30 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.; Lori & The Darlings, 4:40 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.; Adaboy!, 5:50 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Here After Six, 7 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.; Black Note Graffiti, 8:10 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.; and Moonshine Bandits, 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Food, drink, merchandise and other vendors will also be on hand, and additional details are available by visiting the aforementioned website, checking out the Oscoda Rockfest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oscodarockfest, or sending an e-mail to contact@oscodarockfest.org.
The website and Facebook page also include information on the bands which will be performing, some of the history behind the event, lists of the numerous sponsors/other supporters who are making the event possible and more.
Rockfest organizers have stated that they will also be taking credit/debit card payments with Square, for both entry tickets and beverage tickets, as well as for donations and apparel purchases.
They add that attendees may bring chairs to the event, so that they can have a place to rest.
It has also been noted that coolers are allowed, but organizers ask that guests refrain from bringing in alcoholic drinks, as these will be sold under the event’s liquor license.