TAWAS CITY – Thirty-six students from Iosco County are receiving scholarships through the Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) this year.
“Students from Iosco County have received $94,987 in scholarships in 2022 through 53 scholarships,” said CFNEM Program Director Jennifer Dingman.
Some students from Iosco County also received awards from funds held by the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan (CFNEM) whose eligibility includes students from Iosco.
“This was my first year working through the Community Foundation’s scholarship season as the new program director, and it was wonderful seeing the generosity of people in our communities directly affecting local students who have worked hard, persevered through incredible challenges the last two years, and now have additional support behind them to chase their future goals,” said Dingman.
Dingman added that the benefit of receiving a scholarship, no matter the size, can have a real impact on the recipients’ future and helping them with their education.
“All of these scholarship funds reflect someone’s legacy in action,” said CFNEM Executive Director Patrick Heraghty. “Because people who care about our communities and those who live here chose to give back, the Foundation was able to award 295 scholarships this year, including those for Iosco County. This speaks volumes about our communities, our donors, and the incredible gift it is for these students to be cared for in this way by generous people they may never even meet.”
To see a full list of 2022 Iosco County scholarship recipients, or to learn more about scholarship opportunities offered through ICCF, visit iccf-online.org. Scholarships for the 2023 season for ICCF will be open in early January.