ALPENA – MemberXP, a division of CU Solutions Group, has named Northland Area Federal Credit Union one of its 2022 Best of the Best award winners.
The coveted Best of the Best award is presented annually to credit unions that consistently provide exceptional member service. Only one in five of the highest-performing credit unions receive this honor.
MemberXP is a credit union platform that allows members to provide immediate feedback on the service they receive. MemberXP uses mystery shoppers and member surveys to gauge the overall member experience across multiple delivery channels to serve credit unions in the United States and Canada. The platform also tracks specific events such as applying for a loan, conducting transactions – mobile, online, or in branch - or opening a new account.
A credit union cannot apply for the award. CUSolutions Group independently selects winners based on specific and rigorous criteria. Winners are identified through member evaluations and independent evaluators.
"In an increasingly competitive industry, credit unions stand out by delivering exceptional service to our members and communities," said Deanna Reeves, vice president of Member Service at Northland. "The Best of the Best award recognizes credit unions that excel in improving user experience, customer service, and access to tools and information. On behalf of Northland, I want to congratulate our employees who provide the extraordinary service that helps our members achieve and maintain financial health."
MemberXP provides actionable member research to credit unions via MemberView, its omnichannel voice of member platform, and MemberShoppers, its mystery shopping platform. MemberXP serves credit unions across North America and in Canada, ranging in asset sizes of $100 million to over $9 billion. To learn more about MemberXP's Best of the Best Awards visit memberxp.com/best-of-the-best-award/.
Northland Area Federal Credit Union serves 45,000 members in Northern Michigan and has over half a billion dollars in assets. For more information about Northland visit northlandcu.com.