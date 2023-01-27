EAST TAWAS – Huron Shores Chorus is ready to re-convene in preparation for its annual spring concert.
The chorus, made up of volunteer singers from throughout the Tawas/Oscoda area, will be rehearsing an engaging program of musical numbers from Broadway and the movies, with appeal to a wide audience.
Rehearsals will begin on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church, continuing weekly up to the concert dates of Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., at Oscoda United Methodist Church, and Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m., at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church.
Huron Shores Chorus welcomes new members who would like to be part of a dedicated and friendly ensemble which strives to bring excellence in choral performance to our community. Most of the chorus singers – ranging from high school to senior citizens – have participated in other vocal groups at some point in their lives, and enjoy making music together.
If you are a soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, or bass, and are interested in giving Huron Shores Chorus a try, the group invite you to attend its first rehearsal on Feb. 12. No audition is necessary.
For more information, contact Marjory Leas at 260-437-3029, or B.J. Neuenfeldt at 989-763-1080.