OSCODA – After being forced to take a forfeit loss to Rogers City due to violating the fifth quarter rule the week before, the Oscoda girls basketball team made quite the statement last week. The Lady Owls dominated all three North Star League Big Dipper opponents they faced, including Thursday’s 74-16 home win over Whittemore-Prescott.
“I was happy with how we are starting to shoot the three in games,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We made 32 three pointers last week in three games by many different players. We have been seeing great shooting in practice and now it is transferring to our games. Our defense was solid last week only giving up a total of 35 points in three league games combined and out scoring our opponents 228-35. We are looking forward to the second half of our season and the state tournament.”
The Lady Owls took care of the Lady Cardinals with leads of 24-2 after one, 55-10 at the half and 61-16 entering the fourth.
The Owls were led by Kingsley Backstrom who had 23 points, Mia Whipkey was able to net 13 points, Luella Whipkey and Elle Kellstrom added 10 points apiece, Ava Gooch scored eight, Ashton Ehle added seven and Emily Smith was able to net three points.
The Cardinals had Gabby Clark score eight points and Brielle Wanks was able to track down nine rebounds.
“We played better than earlier in the week, but we just aren’t a match for Oscoda’s athleticism,” W-P head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We made some good choices and had chances, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop. It was like everything went in and swirled around and jumped back out. We definitely should have had about 20 more points. Just one of those nights.”
Oscoda also took care of visiting Charlton Heston Academy in a league game on Wednesday, with a lopsided 83-10 score.
The quarter scores in this one were Owl leads of 30-3, 41-7 and 68-7.
Luella Whipkey led the Owls with 24 points, Mia Whipkey and Ashton Ehle had 12 points apiece, Kyden Ehle netted nine points, Kellstrom and Smith added eight apiece while Gooch and Backstrom scored five each.
On Monday, Jan. 30 the Owls won a road NSL Big Dipper game at Mio, 71-9.
Oscoda led 23-0 after one and continued the shutout with a 44-0 advantage at the half. They also led 57-7 entering the fourth.
Backstrom was able to pour in 24 points, with 22 was Mia Whipkey, Luella Whipkey added six, Gooch and Kellstrom scored five apiece and adding four each was Ashton Ehle and Kyden Ehle.
Oscoda (11-4 overall, 6-1 NSL Big Dipper) played a key conference game at Alcona on Monday, was at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary on Tuesday, hosts a solid Traverse City St. Francis team on Saturday and hosts Rogers City in what could be a winner-take all league title game on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The W-P girls also lost a home NSL Big Dipper game against Alcona on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with a score of 52-17.
“Six players scored, Brianne Wanks led with four points and six rebounds,” Gibson said. “We were just full of delayed reaction. It felt like the first game after a long break.”
W-P (1-13 overall) hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, hosts Rogers City on Friday and hosts Mio on Thursday, Feb. 16.