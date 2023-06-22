LANSING – During special elections held recently at the Michigan Counties Legislative Conference, county commissioners elected five new members to the Michigan Association of Counties (MAC) Board of Directors.
The newest members of the 16-member governing body are:
• Donald "Jay" O'Farrell of Iosco County
• Dwight Washington of Clinton County
• Sarah Lucido of Macomb County
• Bryan Kolk of Newaygo County
• Rick Shaffer of St. Joseph County
The five fill seats had been vacant since the end of 2022.
After they were sworn in, the five participated in a vote to name Melissa Daub of Wayne County as the MAC second vice president. Daub joined the board in 2012.
Also serving as officers for the Board in MAC's 125th anniversary year are President Stan Ponstein of Kent County and First Vice President Jim Storey of Allegan County.
"It's wonderful to have the Board back to full strength, since it plays a central role in the overall direction of our member association and in the development of our public policy positions," said Stephan W. Currie, MAC's executive director.
For more information on the Michigan Association of Counties, visit www.micounties.org.