OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) was dispatched to an address on Potomac Road, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday, March 10, for a shooting.
According to a press release from the department, responding officers located an injured person on scene, who was transported by Iosco County EMS for treatment.
The day after the incident, the OTPD advised that the patient was stable and receiving medical treatment.
“Police have identified persons involved, and believe there is no threat to the community at large,” OTPD Sergeant Curtis Hall stated in the press release.
It is also noted that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the OTPD at 989-739-9113, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
