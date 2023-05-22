WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott welcomed in Mio for two North Star League Big Dipper contests on Thursday. They turned out to be both very close, with the Cardinals winning game one 6-4 in eight innings and Mio winning game two 9-5.
In the opener, it was 2-2 through six innings, with each team able to score one run in the seventh to send it to the eighth. The Thunderbolts scored one run in the top of the eighth, but the Cardinals won the game in the bottom half.
Dylan Cockrell got the win in relief, going two innings and striking out two batters. Nathan Lintz started the game on the mound and went six innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits, seven strikeouts and two walks.
Lintz also had a nice game on offense, getting four hits and one RBI, Brady Oliver had a double, single and one RBI, Cockrell tripled and had one RBI, Bodie had a hit and an RBI and Mark Howie and Bransen Bellville had one hit apiece.
In game two, it was tied 5-5 through four innings, with Mio scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth. It was called off from there due to darkness.
Cockrell struck out three batters in two innings of work and Oliver was able to strike out one batter in one and two-third innings.
Bellville had a double, single and one RBI, Howie had a double, single and came in to score twice, Cockrell had a triple and one RBI and N. Lintz added a single.
The Cardinals also won two NSL Big Dipper games at the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, May 15. They won the games, held at the Field of Dreams in West Branch by scores of 15-0 and 17-2.
W-P was at home against AuGres on Monday and wraps up the regular season on Tuesday up in Posen.