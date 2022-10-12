LANSING — Michigan has a big spruce tree heading to the Capitol for the holiday season.
The spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
Mother and daughter, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck have donated the tree.
The tree, all 63 feet of it, will arrive in downtown Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 29.
"We bought the property this past spring, and the previous owner mentioned that the State of Michigan was interested in the tree," said Mary Ann. "It's an honor to be able to say our tree is the official state Christmas tree. Caitlin and I are so proud to be a part of this state tradition."
The two women own a business together.
This is the first tree from Clinton County. It is the 12th from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since the Capitol placed a tree in the city each holiday season from 1987.
The tree will be harvested Friday, Oct. 28, and transported to the Capitol with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and DTMB's Christmas tree crew.
Local Boy Scout troops at the Capitol will untie the tree while the HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the tree up, placing it near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.
Lighting will be provided by The Michigan Capitol Commission, along with the Lansing Board of Water and Light.
On Friday, Nov. 18, at the 38th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration, dignitaries will flip the switch to turn on the lights at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Silver Bells in the City will also involve festivities like the electric light parade featuring over 60 entries of lighted floats, high school marching bands, horse drawn carriages, and the arrival of Santa Claus with live reindeer.
There will even be a holiday drone light show.
The event concludes with a fireworks display over the Capitol.
For more information on Silver Bells in the City, visit silverbellsinthecity.org or contact Mindy Biladeau, vice president of sales and service for Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority, at 517-908-4037.