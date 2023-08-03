LANSING – Aquatic invasive species continue to be spread by boaters and anglers, primarily those who travel between waterways without cleaning their equipment, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
For those who may be wondering why people aren’t cleaning – when the risks of spread are known – Carrie Meier has interviewed 1,000 boaters and anglers to help understand just that.
As part of EGLE’s ongoing NotMISpecies webinar presentations, Meier will be speaking during the next event in the series, which is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday), Aug. 10.
EGLE representatives state that Meier, who is from the Daniel Hayes’ lab at Michigan State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, will share what was learned about motivations and barriers to equipment cleaning, perceptions of invasive species spread and other interesting results.
To register for the webinar, which is entitled, “Why, Oh Why Won’t They Clean, Drain and Dry? Understanding Impediments to Boater and Angler Behavior Change,” go to https://www.michigan.gov/egle/Outreach/not-mi-species-webinar-series. Participants may also sign up via a link which can be found on the Michigan.gov/EGLEevents webpage.
For questions regarding registration, contact Joel Roseberry at RoseberryJ@michigan.gov, or Alana Berthold at BertholdA@michigan.gov.
As previously reported, EGLE has explained that invasive species pose a threat to Michigan’s environment, economy and sometimes even human health. To learn more about what is at stake and what is being done, the NotMISpecies webinars explore how agencies, universities and locally-led organizations are working together to protect the state’s natural resources through the Michigan Invasive Species Program.
Anyone who is concerned about the impacts of invasive species, and/or are interested in the techniques used to control them, are invited to join EGLE and the other webinar participants as they examine species-specific actions, innovations in research and technology and programs designed to help communities prevent and manage harmful invasive species.
A question-and-answer period follows each presentation, and recorded versions of all previous NotMISpecies webinars are also available at Michigan.gov/EGLE/Outreach, under the “Featured webinar series” section.
This is where information can be found about the upcoming events in the series, as well, such as the next webinar – “Where the Sidewalk Ends: Choosing Resilient Trees for Tomorrow’s Urban Environments” – which is slated from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.