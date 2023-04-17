OSCODA – The Oscoda baseball team opened up the new season at Pinconning on Monday, April 10. The Owls were unable to keep up with the loaded Spartans, falling 10-0 and 8-0 in the non-league contests.
In game one, Carson Gooch took the loss, but only gave up one hit in three innings of work and he also struck out six.
The Owls were unable to get a hit in the game.
In game two, Michael Myles took the loss, as he went three innings and gave up one hit, struck out four, walked three and hit two batters.
The offense had Jayce Foster reach base three times, including a single and he also had a stolen base. Cayden Smith also singled.
“Errors continued to plague us,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We’ll fix our mistakes and continue to improve in these non-league games.”
On Saturday, Oscoda played down at rival Tawas Area, losing both of those games on scores of 11-1 and 18-3.
In game one, Gooch suffered the loss, as he went three innings and struck out five. Logan Williams pitched in relief.
The offense had Foster and Jhonas Williams get two hits apiece, Gooch had one hit and Mason Osborne scored the team’s lone run.
Game two saw Myles take the loss, striking out three and walking three. Foster saw action on the mound in relief.
Gooch and Osborn both had two hits and one run each. Tyler Sheffer had a hit and an RBI, Myles had a hit and scored a run and L. Williams added a single.
Oscoda (0-4 overall) hosted Hale on Monday and heads to AuGres this coming Monday.