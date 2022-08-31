OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Downtown Redevelopment Subcommittee is seeking public input survey to gauge the public’s opinion on the downtown redevelopment activities.
The survey will be available beginning Sept. 1 and anyone connected to the Oscoda area is encouraged to participate and engage with their feedback, according to officials. There is a wide variety of sources for the public to share their opinions.
Survey questions are accessible electronically by using the direct link to the survey or by a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone.
Paper copies will also be available at the Oscoda Township Clerk’s office during business hours during the month of September. Also, postcards will be mailed to Oscoda Township tax bill and water bill recipients that include the QR code and link for the survey, said organizers.
A QR code and link will also be available in the Oscoda Press each week in September and will be displayed at various locations and businesses in the Oscoda area until the survey window is completed on Sept. 30.
The survey is hosted by the Downtown Redevelopment Subcommittee, through the EIC, and is a component of RRC certification (yearly community survey) that is focused on the Downtown Oscoda area. The data collected will be made available on the Oscoda Township website by Dec. 1, 2022.
A community town hall meeting will be held in the first quarter of 2023 and the results will be presented during that event.
“This survey will be a vital community contribution as we move forward into 2023 and we refresh our PlaceLEAP strategies. The postcard includes artwork from one of the Oscoda Art Walk 2022 Merit Winners, Patricia Wintermeyer, and we are proud to feature an artist with local ties,” said According to EIC Director, Todd Dickerson. “We are looking forward to a robust response and engagement from the community.”
Email Dickerson at tdickerson@oscodatownshipmi.gov with any questions.