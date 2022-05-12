LANSING – As more and more people head out into Michigan's great outdoors, the Department of Natural Resources says it's critical that we all do our part to protect our places and resources so that everyone can continue to enjoy them now and for years to come.
The DNR offers a few things you can do to stay safe and protect the health and beauty of our state:
• Respect our lands and waters, and take all trash and recycling you brought in back out with you.
• Take steps to help prevent the spread of invasive species.
• Know your trail etiquette, stay off muddy trails and follow posted rules.
• Keep wildlife wild.
• Understand and follow safety guidelines. Remember that fire safety is everyone's responsibility, and help prevent wildfires.