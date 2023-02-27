TAWAS CITY – Just one day after dropping their sixth straight game, the Tawas Area girls basketball team was able to pick up a much needed win. The Lady Braves, playing at Kalkaska on Tuesday, Feb. 21, outlasted the host Lady Blazers to pick up a 31-29 victory.
“We got another win, only our fourth, but felt so good to end on a victory and see the girls so excited and celebrate with them at the end,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “They played really well and fought hard the whole game. We only won by two and it was a nail biter to the end but they pulled it out.”
The Lady Braves had four points each from Reese Cadorette and Catie Push in the first quarter, as they led 11-8 after one.
Tawas could only get five points in the second quarter, but they still held on to a 16-11 lead at the half.
In the third, Kori Schaaf was able to score four points and Alex Felske had an and-one lay, as the Braves led 27-19 entering the fourth.
Ellary Warner and Cadorette netted two points each in the final quarter, giving Tawas just enough to hang on to the win. The victory also avenges a loss from earlier in the season.
“They beat us by five the first time around so I was so happy to see the girls come back and win the second time,” Edwards said. “Our record may not show it, but I have seen a lot of growth in this team. Our turnovers were way down which is a huge improvement and we out rebounded them as well. We had seven girls score and everyone rebounded and almost everyone came away with steals, which shows we were very active defensively. I was very proud of our team and how they finished their last regular season game. Hopefully we can take that momentum into districts.”
Push finished with seven points, seven rebounds and six steals. Warner and Cadorette each added six points, Schaaf had four, Felske netted three and Alexa Thornton and Brooke Binder added two points apiece.
On Monday, Feb. 20 Tawas played its final home game, but lost to 14th-ranked Hillman, 63-23 on senior night.
“Unfortunately, we really struggled this game and lost by quite a bit,” Edwards said. “Not a lot to say but that it was a tough game for us and we wish we could have ended our seniors night on a higher note for the girls. I thought Alex Felske played a real good game though and hustled and fought hard all night. She was getting in on everything and had a lot of effort. We struggled early on with foul trouble which put four of our starters on the bench early in the first half and we just had a hard time putting the ball in the hoop which has been hard for us all year.”
Hillman led just 8-5 after the first quarter, but got things going after that, holding commanding leads of 35-9 at the half and 47-19 entering the fourth.
Push led the Braves with eight points, Thornton netted four points, Felske also had four points, five rebounds and four steals, Cadorette had two points and three rebounds, Schaaf and Kenna Seyfried had two points apiece and Binder had one point and five rebounds. Maddie Pearsall also had five rebounds.
Tawas was also scheduled to host Ogemaw Heights on Thursday, however, that game was cancelled due to weather conditions.
Tawas (4-14 overall) opens up Division 3 district action today (Wednesday) in Oscoda, against Alcona. Oscoda, the Charlton Heston Academy and Roscommon are on the other side of the bracket, with the district champion moving on to play in a regional semifinal contest on Tuesday in Gaylord.