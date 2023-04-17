OSCODA – After dropping their first two games of the season, the Oscoda girls soccer team was able to get into the win column at home on Saturday. The Lady Owls were hosting Sault Ste. Marie and picked up a 2-0 victory.
“We started and finished this game with nearly complete control,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The 2-0 score does not describe the dominance the girls had.”
Oscoda scored its first goal from Nichole Leeseberg unassisted, and Jenalee Kotula had the other goal, with assists by Madison Allen and Hannah Williams.
“I feel the score could have been even more one sided and I will be working with the girls on 50-50 balls and finishing,” Byrne said. “Emma Hofacer was flawless in net with nine saves. The midfield did a great job at quarterbacking the play throughout. The defensive front was formidable to a quick forward group. The team really worked together to ensure Emma was in for a less busy day.”
On Wednesday, April 12 Oscoda lost a road game at Standish-Sterling, 3-1.
“Going into this game we knew it was going to be a challenging test,” Byrne said. “We were short on subs and the unseasonably warm weather was going to test our conditioning. I was impressed how we controlled the game.”
The Owls were able to score the first goal of the game from Maiya Dettmer, with Allen getting the assist.
Standish scored the final three goals, however, to come back for the win.
“In the second half our biggest enemy was fatigue,” Byrne said. “Although we still maintained the majority of ball control, we just didn’t have the pep we had earlier in the game. While making adjustments with the players to try and keep the back line as fresh as possible.”
Hofacer made 16 saves in net and Byrne also commended the defensive play of Sophia Livvix and Andrea Lopez-Martinez.
Oscoda (1-2 overall) was at home against Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, travels to Houghton Lake on Thursday, heads up to Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday and makes the trip to Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday.