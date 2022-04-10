TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team faced a gauntlet of a schedule last spring, facing several college-bound pitchers and district and conference winning teams. The Braves did win the AuGres tournament and went 6-21, but are hoping for some more wins this go-around.
“Great group of kids so far that I have been excited to coach for several seasons now,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “I have been watching them grow up and I’m excited to finally get the opportunity to coach them now. It is also really nice to see the boys passing along our tradition of positive coaching each other up to the younger boys in the program.”
Weather has of course kept the team mostly indoors, but Gorman feels the team has been productive with their time in the gym.
“Just trying to focus on fundamentals as we are going to be hard pressed again to get outside and on the field before the season starts once again,” Gorman said. “We have been working on our swings in the cage and off our hitting tees. We’ve also been working on fielding and throwing in the gym paying attention and emphasizing the importance of the proper mechanics.”
Returning from last year’s team will be seniors Ben Bolen (pitcher, infield), Ozzie Johnson (pitcher, infield, .347 batting average, 3.40 ERA), juniors Ethan Hedglin (pitcher, infield, 3.68 ERA), Evan Mochty (pitcher, catcher, outfield) and sophomore Bobby Turner (outfield, pitcher).
“Our two senior leaders (Ben and Ozzie) have been awesome at coaching up the underclassmen so far, however I also think that the neat thing that I’ve also seen so far is their potential for one or two underclassmen to develop some skills in those areas too,” Gorman said. “Bobby puts in time year-round to improve his game.”
New to the team will be juniors Kaden Bellinger (pitcher, infield), Jakob Hazen (infield, pitcher, outfield), Gavin Shawn (catcher, infield) and sophomores Hayden Cadorette (outfield, pitcher), Cooper Gorman (infield, pitcher, catcher) and Noah Hopkins (infield, outfield).
“Kaden, Ethan, Jake, Cooper and Evan put in some time as well during the off-season, so look for them to maybe take the next step,” Gorman said.
Tawas played at Pinconning on Monday, heads to Alcona on Thursday and hosts Beaverton on Wednesday.
“Same (goals) as every year,” Gorman said. “Work hard everyday in practice. Improve everyday, help the team get better, help our teammates get better and just be grateful that we get the opportunity to play baseball. (We want to) just be playing our best baseball at the end of the season. Just in time for districts.”