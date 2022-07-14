HALE – Nineteen youth, ages five to seven, attended Iosco County Cloverbud Day Camp July 6-8, at the Iosco County Fairgrounds in Hale.
Campers enjoyed three days of non-stop fun conducting science experiments, tie dying T-shirts, making crafts, painting, playing games, launching water balloons, and much more. For many youth, this was their first camp experience and a great opportunity to make new friends.
The 4-H Cloverbud Camp focuses on non-competitive events designed to encourage group participation and build self-esteem. The objective is to give the participants a chance to see what 4-H is about while having fun and making memories.
4-H volunteer Jenifer Panko, and 4-H members Ellie Slobodian and Addison Abbott, served as group leaders and project instructors to help camp run smoothly.
Campers and youth leaders were able to learn valuable life skills from their participation in this event including responsibility, self-esteem, and teamwork.
For more information about 4-H, contact Jennifer Colvin, 4-H program instructor, at 989-362-3449.