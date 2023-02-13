WEST BRANCH – At one point Thursday’s Division 3 team district at Ogemaw Heights was cancelled due to inclement weather. The event ended up happening however, though Tawas Area wasn’t able to pull off the win, falling to host Ogemaw 57-24.
Grayling was also scheduled to be at the district, but did not make the trip due to weather concerns.
“We were hoping we could get a little longer fight out of the kids and not give up six with the pins, that was what we were shooting for,” Tawas head coach Chad Herrick said. “We lost (a starter) due to the tournament being off and then back on and he didn’t make weight, so we couldn’t have him at 157. Still, no excuses, the kids wrestled good.”
For Ogemaw, this marks their third straight district championship; a feat the program was obviously quite proud of.
“We knew coming in that we weren’t going to overlook Tawas,” Ogemaw head coach Dominic Goulette said. “Last year we beat them pretty good when we wrestled, but they beat a team we had lost to earlier in the season and we knew coming in it was going to be a battle and had to be on our a game if we were going to get the win.”
The evening started out well for the Braves as Trace Reay (132) was able to get a pin midway through the first period for a quick 6-0 Tawas lead.
Ogemaw won the next five matches though to take a commanding 30-6 lead. Luke Martin (175) was able to get the Braves back on track with a pin in the first period, but Tawas could only add a void victory by Quintyn Allen (113) and a first period pin by Kevin Loew (120) that made it 51-24. The Falcons closed out the match with a third period pin in the final bout of the night as well.
“I think they might have been a little star struck, I don’t know if we put too much pressure on them as coaches but I’m still proud of how they performed,” Herrick said. “I’m excited for next year, I know we are losing three seniors but we are gaining five that will be difference makers right away, so it is promising. It stings right now, but we are going to bounce back and we are going to hold that trophy soon.”
On Saturday, Tawas competed in individual districts in Grayling.
Trace Reay (132) had the highlight of the day, coming in second place. His only loss was on a second period pin to Jon Pearson of Kingsley in the championship match.
Luke Martin (175) had a third place finish to move on to regional action. He won his first match over Jack Horning of Boyne City in a first period pin. He lost his next bout in a close 5-4 decision, but bounced back with a wins in the next two rounds, getting a third period pin and a major decision to take third.
Max Herrick (215) was also third. He won his first match but lost his second, and was able to win his next three to advance to regionals.
Quintyn Allen (113) also advances to regionals, thanks to a fourth place finish.
Everett Hanson (150) Hunter Oliver (157), Noah Hopkins (190) each won at least one match, but didn’t place.