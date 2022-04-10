TAWAS CITY – On the surface, the 2021 season wasn’t a particularly successful one for the Tawas Area golf team. Head coach Paul Vainer, now in his second year with the team felt that group did a lot to reignite the program, however.
“We had a small and very young team, we had no upperclassmen and it was the first competitive golf any of them had ever participated in,” Vainer said. “As a team we came very close in a few matches, but were unable to win one. However, each one of our golfers improved substantially between our first matches and regionals at the end of the year. The team culture established last year has brought in a lot of talent. Kids know that we are here to compete and have fun doing it.”
Junior Alex Kaems won the regional tournament last year and he will be joined by fellow returnees Everett Hanson (junior), Sherman Hayes (sophomore) and Robert Jenkins (sophomore).
New to the team will be Lukas Shawn (senior), Jake Look (junior), Granite Barringer (junior), Noah Theaker (sophomore), Trace Reay (freshman), Devin Grathoff (freshman), Walker Hazen (freshman), Joel Ulman (freshman), Austin Baker (freshman) and Cody Primm (freshman).
“Kaems has proven that he will be a force this year, I expect tournament victories and for him to compete at the highest level,” Vainer said. “With last years’ experience under their belt I also have high expectations for my returning boys. I have to say though, this is the most competitive squad I have ever been a part of playing or coaching.
“We take five or six varsity golfers depending on the tournament. There is not one person on this team that would surprise me if they went to the first varsity tournament. Every golfer in this program is good enough to compete at the varsity level. This will be a highly competitive season amongst the golfers. I expect them to push each other. They will make each other, and the team better by doing so.”
While the weather has kept the team from getting on the course, the team has been able to get plenty of work in. As the owner of Bogey’s Indoor Golf Center, they’ve been making much use of the facility.
“I truly love how much these kids want it, there has not been a day that Bogey’s has been open that I did not have a varsity golfer working on their game, even through the winter sports season,” Vainer said. “They have taken this opportunity I have given them and ran with it. Other teams nearby are either unable to practice or hitting balls in the gym, and these kids have been spending hours utilizing some of the best golf simulator technology in the industry.
”They are also an incredibly athletic group. Many of these multi-sport athletes have only been golfing for a year or two and are already showing tremendous potential. However, even with all these solid indicators of success that we have, we still must learn to compete and win on the course when it matters. I am incredibly excited to see how these boys deal with the pressure of playing some of the state’s best players at some of the state’s best courses.”
Tawas opened the season at Eagle Eye in East Lansing on Monday, hosts a quad match at Red Hawk on Thursday and heads to Standish’s Pine River Golf Course on Wednesday for another quad.
“We have 14 players, which is quite the increase from the four we finished the season with last year,” Vainer said. “Practices will be hard fought and players will really have to earn their playing time. Having so many freshmen is incredible. They have already put substantial work into their games and are already competing at a varsity level. We are laying a foundation as a program that will enable us to succeed at the highest level. I am not building a program to fill a schedule, I am building a program to win championships. That is the expectations I place on myself and those are the expectations these kids have.
”While the team has definitely got some swings in indoors, we have not gotten on an actual golf course in close to six months. There will be a big learning curve for us, especially the younger kids, with rules and around the green. We will have to get our short games dialed in and continue to fight to improve.”