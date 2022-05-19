WHITTEMORE – Commencement exercises will be held at 7 p.m. Friday for the Class of 2022 at Whittemore-Prescott High School.
There are 45 candidates for graduation at Whittemore-Prescott High School. The class song is “22” by Taylor Swift, class colors are black and red, class flower is a white lilly and class motto is “Together, we have experienced life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain," by an anonymous author.
The candidates for graduation are Kaitlyn Juanita Ashby, Caiden Michael Balliet, Michael Andrew Barr, Jesse Anne Bateson, Jade Chelsea Berry, Kevin Alan Billeter, Kylie Ann Billeter, Bryce Marland Boucher, Makayla Marie Bowman, Alexis Ann-Marie Brewer, Jakub Donald Burr, Mark William Earl, Adrien DelRay Fragoso, Camryn Suzanne Gibson, Holli Leanne Haley, Hanna Nicole Hensley, Halle Beth Hudson, Seth Michael Irish, Holley Marie Johnson, Hannah Rene Jonsson, Faith Lee Keller, Allyson Mae Kisser, Dylan Matthew Kohlhoff, Jarrid Jon LaFleur, Karagan Ella Lanning, Shawn Anthony Lauria, Brianna Skyler Listeman, Raylin Grace Ludwig, Makayla Rose Matwyuk, Brianne Lee McClure, Shyann Rose Melkus, Lucas Mark Mervyn, Michael James Monroe, Trish Marie Nichols, Tara Jane Parris, Kyle Lamont Peterson, Allie Marie Schmidt, Thomas Allen Scott, Katherine Marie Smith, Nicholas Craig Smith, Eva Stone, William Edward Stothers, Skylar Kris Ann Swanson, Kaden Michael Vanhoorelbeke and Payge Elyzabeth Zilinsky.