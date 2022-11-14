EAST TAWAS – Winner of the Veterans Appreciation Package was Lee Cota of East Tawas.
Lee and her husband both are veterans, and said they were very honored and appreciative of the generosity shown to them.
“Thanks to the 12 local businesses that donated to make up this wonderful package,” said Brenda Hawkins, who organized the package. “An even bigger thank you to all our vets and their families, for what they’ve given!”
The package includes certificates to, or from, local businesses such as Always a Holiday! Bed & Breakfast, Dairy Queen, Hungry Howies Pizza, Iosco County News-Herald (1 year subscription), O’Connors, Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce, Tawas Bay Beach Resort, Tawas Bay Fudge Co. and The Ladies Room.