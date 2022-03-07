WHITTEMORE – The green flag is just days away from dropping on the second annual Slush Slinger at the Whittemore Speedway. The event, an any weather “run what you brung” enduro style race, is set for Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m.
“Last year went really good, we did have snow last year but the way mother nature is this year, we might not have any of that this year,” speedway president Gary Bates said. “I am hoping that this will be another good show.”
The event pays out an impressive $1,500 to the winner and pays out through the top 10 finishers. The race is timed, and will be concluded after an hour and a half of racing. Steven Ulman won last year’s race.
“We had at least 50 cars last year, we expect about the same or a few more this year,” Bates said. “People were getting tired of sitting around and doing nothing so we decided to put this together last year and we decided to keep going with it this year.”
Bates also thanked the event’s sponsors, Wassmann Construction, Iosco County News-Herald, Dean Arbour Ford, WKJC, National City Station, M & M Collision, BG Producats, SNAP ON, Beckley’s M-65 Bait Shop and Mac Tools.
Pit gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $50 registration fee per car to enter the race and pit passes will be $25. Grandstands open at noon, with a $10 entry fee. Kids six and under are free. For complete race rules and more information on the event visit