EAST LANSING – A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program that provides annual payments for land stewardship is available to Michigan farmers and non-industrial private forest owners.
Applications for the USDA Conservation Stewardship Program must be submitted by March 31 to be eligible for the current selection period.
Through the Conservation Stewardship Program, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers and forestland owners earn payments for implementing new conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. CSP also encourages adoption of new technologies and management practices.
Program participants enter into five-year contracts that encompass the entire farming or forest operation. This selection period is in addition to CSP funding available through the Inflation Reduction Act recently announced with an application deadline of March 24. Producers may apply for funding through either or both sources depending on what conservation practices or activities they choose to implement.
The Conservation Stewardship Program is offered in Michigan on a continuous basis. The program provides many benefits including increased crop yields, decreased inputs, wildlife habitat improvements and increased resilience to weather extremes. The program is for working lands including cropland, pastureland, nonindustrial private forest land and includes land under the jurisdiction of an American Indian tribe.
For additional information about the Conservation Stewardship Program, contact your local USDA Service Center. Producers can also apply online using the farmers.gov portal.