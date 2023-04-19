OSCODA – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will provide information about the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment (OAEA) during two public town halls this coming week – one of which will be held virtually, and the other in-person.
Those from MDHHS say that residents of Oscoda and AuSable townships are encouraged to attend, to learn more about the OAEA project and ask questions.
The first event, scheduled from 6-7 p.m., will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, May 2. Participants are to register online, at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpfu6qqD4jHdTOl-3OSyVirWnD1tCjfaHu#/registration, after which they can join the meeting online or by phone.
The in-person OAEA Town Hall has been set for 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. It will be hosted in the Warrior Pavilion, located within Ken Ratliff Memorial Park, at 6288 F-41 in Oscoda.
The OAEA project will measure the Oscoda area population’s exposure to environmental chemicals, including mercury, PCBs and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and compare the findings to statewide and national average levels of exposure.
MDHHS notes that people can come in contact with chemicals in what they eat and drink, as well as in products they use, both at work and in their environment – such as in the air, soil and water.
Those age 12 and older who live in either Oscoda Township or AuSable Township can participate in the assessment.
The OAEA is part of the biomonitoring surveillance program, the Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring project.
It will provide adult participants measurements for a total of 197 chemicals, including 45 PFAS, from samples of their blood and urine. Guardians of adolescent participants will be provided with the measurements for a total of 45 PFAS from a sample of the adolescent’s blood.
Further, MDHHS will be able to compare the OAEA results to Michigan as a whole. This will help the department identify if OAEA participants have different exposures than other state residents.
It is completely free to take part in this project and those who do will receive their individual lab results, along with a $65 gift card as a thank you for their time.
Residents wanting to participate in the OAEA, who have questions or who need language assistance/other accommodations, are asked to call 844-464-7327, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. They can also send an e-mail to MDHHS-MiChEM@michigan.gov.
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DEHBio.