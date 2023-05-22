AuGRES – The AuGres baseball team had little problem with visiting Charlton Heston Academy on Friday. The Wolverines took care of the Patriots in North Star League crossover action, with scores of 15-0 and 15-4.
Carter Zeien got the win in game one, going three innings and giving up zero runs on one hit and five strikeouts.
Cole Pendred had three hits in the game, Zeien had two and Dakota Nelson had a double and a single. Tyler Zaherniak also had a hit.
In game two, Pendrid got the win.
Pendred, Hunter Harmon and Charlie Schnettler all had two hits in the game.
On Monday, May 15, AuGres swept visiting Atlanta in NSL Little Dipper play, 4-2 and 21-2
Zeien had the win in game one, going six innings and giving up two runs on six hits, eights strikeouts and one walk.
The Wolverines had four hits as a team but managed to get the low scoring win.
In game two, Pendred got the win, tossing six innings and giving up two runs, one earned on three hits, 12 strikeouts and two walks.
Harmon had four hits in the game and Schnettler and Zeien both doubled.
AuGres opens up action in Division 4 district play on Tuesday at tournament host Alcona.